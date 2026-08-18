AirPods ban: Police debunk fake flyer

A viral flyer claiming the Ghana Police Service has banned the use of AirPods, earphones and other audio devices while driving has been dismissed as fake.

In a statement released today, the Ghana Police Service urged the public to disregard the flyer circulating on social media, saying it did not originate from them and was not authorized by the Service.

“The Service wishes to clarify that the flyer is not a communication of the Ghana Police Service.We have neither issued nor authorised the said publication,” the statement read.

The Police say their Cybercrime Unit is already tracing those behind the false publication.

While there is no new ban on AirPods or earphones, the Police did use the moment to send a serious road safety reminder.

“Any activity or device that distracts you, compromises your hearing, control of the vehicle or awareness of surrounding traffic can pose a serious risk to road safety,” the Service warned.

The Police are urging all motorists, motorcyclists and riders to avoid anything that takes their focus off the road and to comply fully with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 – L.I. 2519.

Road crashes remain one of the leading causes of death in Ghana. Police say compliance with traffic laws is “essential to reducing road crashes and protecting lives.”

The Service also reminded Ghanaians to rely only on official Police communication channels for updates on laws and public safety.

“We remain committed to enforcing road traffic laws fairly and professionally while working with all stakeholders to promote safety on our roads,” the statement concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme