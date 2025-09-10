Akropong Fire Station rescues driver in Mamfe -Amamprobi accidents

A rescue team from the Akropong Fire Station swiftly responded to a road traffic accident at Mamfe-Amamprobi on Monday, 8th September 2025.

A DAF cargo truck with registration number GR 3583-15 loaded with over 1,000 cartons of bottled water had veered off the road, trapping the driver inside due to severe damage to the head compartment.

The rescue team successfully extricated the driver and transported him to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by brake failure while the truck was en route to Kumasi.

The incident resulted in injury of one person, the driver, with no fatalities reported.

The vehicle sustained partial damage to the head compartment, four rims damaged, and two tyres completely destroyed.