The new number plates system would enhance security and prevent smuggling – DVLA CEO

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, says the introduction of a new number plate system will improve road safety and stop vehicle smuggling.

Mr. Kotey explained that the plates, which will be fitted with RFID technology, will be linked to a central database to make it impossible to register smuggled or “Togo” cars.

“The new plates will give us better security and make it easier to track vehicles involved in crime,” he affirmed.

He added that the system would speed up toll collection and help identify cars by their regional codes.

“This is about making vehicle regulation modern, transparent, and safe for everyone,” he stressed.

Mr. Kotey announced that the new plates were expected to be introduced in 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey