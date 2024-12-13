Al Ahly face Pachuca in FIFA Intercontinental Cup semi-final

Al Ahly will play Mex­ico’s Pachuca in a high-stakes semi-final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Doha, Qatar tomorrow.

Pachuca sealed their place in the semi-finals on Wednesday night with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Brazil’s Botafogo to line up the clash with the Egyptian giants.

Al Ahly, who traveled to Qatar earlier in the week, earned their spot in the last four after a dominant 3-0 win over Al Ain of the UAE in the FIFA Afri­can-Asian-Pacific Cup in October.

Tomorrow’s match, set for 17:00 GMT, promises to be a thrilling encounter. Pachuca, riding high af­ter their win, will be a formidable opponent, but Al Ahly’s experi­ence in global competitions could give them the edge.

The Red Devils, led by coach Marcel Koller, are aiming to secure a historic spot in the tournament final against European champions Real Madrid.

The Cairo-based side brings both confidence and pedigree into the tournament.

With a record 12 CAF Cham­pions League titles and numerous domestic and continental honours, Al Ahly have long been accus­tomed to excelling on football’s biggest stages.

“Competing in major tourna­ments is part of our DNA,” said midfielder Marwan Attia after the team’s recent triumph. “We’re ready to rise to the challenge.”

Veteran defender, Omar Kamal, emphasised the team’s resilience under pressure. “Al Ahly’s char­acter truly shines in difficult mo­ments,” he said, reflecting on their recent success in the African Super Cup and Egyptian Super Cup.

For Al Ahly, the chance to meet Real Madrid in the final serves as additional motivation. “Facing the biggest club in the world is an incredible incentive,” added Attia.

The Red Devils aim to add another chapter to their storied legacy by reaching the Interconti­nental Cup final and representing African football on the global stage.—CAF