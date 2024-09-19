 Al-Qaeda-linked group behind Mali attack

AN al-Qaeda-linked group has said it was behind an early Tuesday morning attack in the Malian capital, Bamako.

Armed men targeted a military training school and other areas in the city, the authorities said, blaming “a group of terrorists” for the assault.

Jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility, saying it had inflicted heavy human and material losses.

The attack was the first of its kind in years to hit Bamako. Before Tuesday, the city had largely avoided the Islamist insurgency that has wracked Mali for more than a decade.

JNIM is considered to be one of the most active militant groups in the wider Sahel region, having staged numerous attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

It said “special operation” on Tuesday struck both the training centre and Bamako’s military airport, leading to casualties on the military’s behalf.

The New York Times also reported losses – members of Mali’s security forces told the US paper “several” officers had been killed or injured. The sources also said that a dozen ambulances had carried the troops to hospital.

The government did not men­tion any such losses, but said the military training school was among a number of “sensitive points” “targeted by terrorist attacks” at dawn.

A military statement issued at about 08:00 local time (08:00 GMT) said the situation “was under control”, while a statement from the security ministry said resi­dents could go about their business as normal.

AFP news agency later reported “heavy exchanges of fire” had tak­en place in the early afternoon near a police station controlling access to the civilian airport terminal.

At a similar time, JNIM said that it had taken complete control of the nearby military airport. The BBC has not been able to verify this claim.

Earlier, Mali’s state television channel broadcast footage appear­ing to show roughly 20 prisoners. The men all had blindfolds on and their wrists tied.

“The terrorists have been neu­tralised. The sweep is continuing,” army chief-of-staff Oumar Diarra said during the ORTM news report.

The news report also showed footage of three unmoving bodies laying on the ground.

International organisations such as the UN have reportedly advised their staff to restrict their move­ment.

Videos posted earlier on social media showed black plumes of smoke rising from a part of the city.

As shots rang out, people head­ing to the mosque for morning prayers had to turn back, news agency Reuters said. —BBC