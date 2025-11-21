All set for Imperium Gathering by Prophet Eric Boahen on Monday

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche is set to rock the capital with six nights of prophetic declarations as Imperium Gathering commences on Monday, November 24 to Sunday, November 30.

The much-awaited programme will feature four other top men of God, aside from Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, patrons with witness a Prophetic atmosphere with powerful sermons from Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, Rev.Dr.Kwadwo Bempah and Prophetess Vida Osei-Mensah.

Speaking to a section of the media, Prophet Eric Boahen urged all believers to be at the Reign House Chapel at North Legon for the week-long programme from Monday.

According to him, it is the land of possibilities where their destinies can change for the better.

He charged people to come with their challenges and have an encounter with God in a prophetic atmosphere throughout the week.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme