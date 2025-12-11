Yoli Koomson stages fashion show to unveil ‘Daakye’ Holiday Collections on Sunday

Yoli Koomson stages fashion show to unveil ‘Daakye’ Holiday Collections on SundayGhana’s award-winning fashion designer, Yolanda (Yoli) Koomson has shared inspiration behind her new ‘Daakye’Holiday Collections.

The unveiling would be heralded with a fashion show on Saturday, December 14, at Kempinski Kempinski Galleria SLW in Accra.

Sharing the creative inspiration behind,Daakye Holiday 25/26 collections, Yoli Koomson said “Daakye,” an Akan word meaning That Which Is To Come, reflects our commitment to honouring heritage while imagining the future of African craftsmanship.”

For this season, Creative Director Yolanda Koomson draws inspiration from the resilient rafia palmin culture, utility, and artistry.

Its raw texture, natural warmth, and generational symbolism serve as the foundation for a collection that merges tradition with modern architectural design.

The palette echoes the earthy strength and understated elegance of rafia:

Silhouettes blend sculptural structure with fluid draping, symbolizing the dialogue between memory and forward motion.

Key pieces include the Architectural Blazer, Draped Gown, Sculptural Trousers, and standout separates embroidered with metallic threads.

Against this backdrop, all creative enthusiast are entreated be at the event to experience a vision of tomorrow one woven with the wisdom of yesterday.