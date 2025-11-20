Soldier, Minister, and Songwriter Ernest Abebe Tabi releases “Thank You Lord”

In a powerful fusion of his military background, spiritual calling, and musical talent, Ernest Abebe Tabi, a distinguished soldier, ordained Reverend Minister, and prolific singer-songwriter, has released his latest single, “Thank You Lord.”

This moving track is more than just a song; it’s a profound testament born from a life-altering near-death experience.

Tabi’s ministry is rooted in expressing gratitude for God’s providence and protection, echoing the timeless truth of Psalms 107:1 NIV: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” This theme resonates deeply within his new release.

The genesis of “Thank You Lord” traces back to February 9, 2014, when Ernest Abebe Tabi was aboard a RAF Voyager aircraft that unexpectedly plummeted over the Black Sea.

In that terrifying moment of sudden descent, Tabi’s immediate response was not fear, but an instinctive surrender and whispers of “Jesus” and “Thank You Lord.”

He recalls, “I wasn’t thanking God for what was happening — I was thanking Him because I knew He was still in control,” embodying the spirit of 1 Thessalonians 5:18 HCSB: “Give thanks in everything, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

Miraculously, the pilot regained control, averting disaster, a harrowing experience that became the catalyst for Tabi’s transformational gratitude.

With the release of “Thank You Lord,” Tabi transforms a moment of profound vulnerability into an anthem of worship.

He describes the song as his testimony, a constant reminder of God’s unfailing mercy and the profound response of gratitude it commands.

This single is Tabi’s “soldier’s salute to a faithful God,” aiming to inspire listeners to reflect on their own moments of divine intervention and to express their thankfulness for life, purpose, and grace, especially in times of battle, both external and internal.

Ernest Abebe Tabi has been actively releasing “God-given music” for the past 18 months, with “Thank You Lord” being his latest addition to a discography of six singles.

Beyond his musical endeavors, he convenes the annual “Love2Worship” gathering, promoting love and obedience to God through music and fellowship.

Tabi continues to advocate for a life lived in love and obedience to God, encouraging all to seek knowledge of the Almighty for a fulfilled existence.

