Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made in Taadi 2025’ draws thousands of patrons, sets Christmas pace in Takoradi

The 2025 edition of the Made in Taadi Concert, hosted by multiple award-winning artiste Kofi Kinaata, lived up to its billing as one of Ghana’s biggest music events, drawing over 65,000 patrons to the Takoradi Sports Club on Friday, December 20, 2025.

The highly anticipated concert, which commenced at 9:00pm and climaxed at 8:00am on Saturday, December 21, delivered an unforgettable night of music, culture and unity, further cementing Takoradi’s status as Ghana’s emerging Christmas destination.

The night saw thrilling performances from top-tier artistes including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, DopeNation, Oseikrom Sikani, OliveTheBoy, Lalid, Kwabena Kwabena, Kwaku Bany and Hyndu, Jack Alolome, among several others. The energy at the venue peaked with surprise performances from Samini and Donzy, sending the massive crowd into a frenzy.

In addition to the headliners, over 40 up-and-coming artistes were given the opportunity to mount the Made in Taadi stage, reaffirming Kofi Kinaata’s commitment to nurturing young talents and projecting the Western Region as a breeding ground for musical excellence.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata, for the first time, performed together Kinaata’s latest release, ‘Have Mercy 2’. The historic collaboration ignited wild excitement among patrons and stood out as a defining highlight of the 11-hour musical marathon.

Addressing the crowd during his performance, Kofi Kinaata expressed heartfelt gratitude to patrons, stakeholders and fans who have supported the concert over the years. He noted that Made in Taadi has officially become the event that sets the tone for Christmas in Takoradi, describing the city as Ghana’s new festive hub during the yuletide.

A defining moment also came when Sarkodie, at the end of his performance, paused to commend Kofi Kinaata for his impact on Ghanaian music. He stated that Takoradi is blessed to have Kinaata, adding that his music is trans-generational and will continue to be appreciated even more with time.

Speaking in Fante, Sarkodie thanked the people of Takoradi for the immense love shown him and promised to return to the Made in Taadi Concert in future editions.

Beyond the music, the concert was also praised for its high level of security, with over 200 security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service and private security agencies deployed to ensure safety and order throughout the night.

With its massive turnout, seamless organisation and cultural significance, Made in Taadi 2025 once again proved why it remains a flagship event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, reinforcing Kofi Kinaata’s vision of using music to promote community, tourism and regional pride.