The inaugural Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival launches this November

The inaugural Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival (AAFF) launches this November as a historic hybrid (in-person and virtual) celebration of Abibitumi ‘Black Power’ and Abibifahodie ‘Black Liberation’ through cinema and storytelling from across the Black world.

Taking place November 28–30, 2025, the festival will be hosted at Ozone Cinema, Oyarifa Mall, Accra, with simultaneous digital screenings and live-streamed discussions connecting storytellers, audiences, and creatives from throughout Abibiman and the Diaspora.

With the unifying theme “What Abibitumi Is: Demonstration Over Conversation,” this festival signals the rise of a new creative wave — one that fuses language, film, and liberation practice.

It serves as a powerful prelude to the Abibitumi Conference (December 12–14, 2025), extending the ongoing movement of self-definition, Abibitumi ‘Black Power’, and Abibifahodie ‘Black Liberation’ through art, media, and collective engagement.

Honouring the Tradition of the Kmt(yw): Storytelling as Liberation Practice

Co-founded by Ɔbenfo (Professor) Ọbádélé Kambon and filmmaker Ọnụọra Abụah, the Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival showcases works from across Abibiman (Africa) and the Black world, reflecting narratives of identity, resistance, and consciousness.

The festival affirms cinema as a vital tool in the global struggle for Abibifahodie ‘Black Liberation’.

Featured Categories: Feature Films (non-competitive), Short Films (documentary, animation, and AI-infused works), Student Films (emerging storytellers from across Abibiman).

Opening night will feature the Red, Black, and Green Carpet Gala, and honouring Nii Kwate Owoo with the Legacy Award, followed by a screening of his seminal film You Hide Me — a foundational work in African cinematic resistance.

Jury & Moderators

The 2025 Jury brings together leading voices in African film and culture:

Abraham Haile Biru (Ethiopia) – President of the Jury

Ama K. Abebrese (Ghana) – Actor & Producer

Selikim Geni (Ghana) – Media Professional

Adjetey Anang – Actor

Panel discussions will be moderated by Derek Fiakpui (Ghana) and other invited professionals, ensuring dynamic conversations around film, creativity, and Abibifahodie.

Hybrid Festival Experience

The festival merges the physical and digital worlds in true Abibitumi fashion — combining in-person screenings and discussions at OzoneCinema with live-streamed sessions via the Abibitumi Film Festival Portal.

This format enables Black people across the globe to connect, create, and celebrate together in real time.

Tickets are available at filmfestival.abibifahodie.org/tickets or directly at the Ozone Cinema Box Office (Oyarifa Mall).

A Pan-Abibiman Collaboration

Organized by Abibitumi in partnership with AEA Films, OzoneCinema, and UNIMAC, with press and media coordination by SITA Communications, the Abibitumi Abibifahodie Film Festival provides a platform for Black filmmakers to define, document, and direct their own narratives — reclaiming storytelling as a weapon of liberation.