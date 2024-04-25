Alleged GH¢271m COCOBOD financial loss case: Scientist ends testimony

A witness, Dr Francis Baah yesterday ended his testimony at the Accra High Court in the ongoing trial of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana CO­COBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.

Dr Baah, a scientist and an employee of Ghana COCOBOD, told the court presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, that no single fertiliser is responsible for determining cocoa yields.

The witness was answering questions under cross examination by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney.

Dr Opuni has been accused of procuring substandard fertilis­er from Mr Seidu Agongo, the Managing Director Agricult Ghana Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing company.

One of the witnesses, who tes­tified on behalf of the state, told the court that a farmer had said that lithovit fertiliser which is the subject of prosecution was drank by farmers like water.

But, Dr Baah, who worked as office manager in the office of Dr Opuni had told the court in his testimony that a number of factors account for good quality cocoa yield.

Dr Opuni and Agongo have been accused of causing GH¢271 million financial loss to the state through procurement breaches and supplying sub-standard fertiliser to COCOBOD.

The COCOBOD trial had dragged on for more than six years. Justice Clement Jackson Ho­nyenugah, a retired Supreme Court Judge, was the first trial judge until he went on retirement.

The case docket was later assigned to Justice Gyimah Boadi, who at the outset decided to conduct fresh trial because of what he considered as “suspicions and allegations” from the parties concerned.

Justice Boadi was subsequently transferred and the case was as­signed to Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

Before, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godred Yeboah Dame, appealed the deci­sion of Justice Boadi to conduct fresh trial and later in a ruling, a three-member panel of judges overturned the decision to start the trial afresh

In March 2018, the Attor­ney-General charged Dr Opuni and Agongo with 27 counts for al­legedly engaging in illegalities that caused financial loss of GH¢271.3 million to the state, and led to the distribution of sub-standard fertiliser to cocoa farmers.

Agongo is alleged to have used fraudulent means to sell sub-standard fertiliser to COCO­BOD for onward distribution to cocoa farmers, while Dr Opuni is accused of facilitating the act by not allowing Agongo’s products to be tested and certified, as required by law.

The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty to all the 27 charges and are on GH¢300,000 bail each. —GNA