Allocate more budget to address girl child issues – NGO

Hope for Future Generations, a Ghanaian community-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has appealed to stakeholders to allocate an adequate budget to address issues affecting the girl child in the country.

According to the NGO, issues affecting the girl child — including but not limited to school dropout, child marriage, gender-based violence, and mental health — have become major challenges that need urgent redress.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs. Cecilia Senoo, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11, she urged stakeholders to join the awareness campaign.

The statement said that this year’s theme calls for the recognition of girls’ leadership and appealed to communities, governments, and institutions to support girls not merely as victims, but as agents of change.

“As part of activities earmarked for the celebration, Hope for Future Generations will deploy targeted campaigns, storytelling platforms, and community outreach to highlight girls leading in agriculture, climate adaptation, civic engagement, and entrepreneurship.

“Future Generation will host a mix of events and media engagements, including a virtual live conversation featuring young girl leaders, activists, and policymakers, discussing local solutions on the theme,” it explained.

It added that the NGO would hold community dialogues and school engagements in selected districts to create awareness and educate the public on the need to address barriers affecting girls in the country.

“In Ghana and the West African region, girls grapple with specific challenges, including but not limited to adolescent pregnancies, access to menstrual health products, rural disadvantage, and societal norms that undervalue girls,” the statement added.

This year, the United Nations endorsed the theme: ‘The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis.’

Hope for Future Generations is an NGO that focuses on women, children, young people, persons with disabilities, including people with mental health conditions.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN

