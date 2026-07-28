AMA announces August clean-up exercise, warns traders against opening shops

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the August edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon across the capital.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 27, 2026, the Assembly directed traders, shop owners, transport operators, market leaders, corporate institutions, organisations and residents to keep their shops and business premises closed during the exercise.

The AMA explained that the clean-up would focus on desilting drains, clearing choked gutters and waterways, sweeping public spaces and evacuating refuse.

According to the statement, the exercise will take place in all sub-metros, electoral areas, markets, lorry parks, communities, business districts and other public spaces within the metropolis.

The Assembly indicated that the exercise forms part of its efforts to improve environmental sanitation, protect public health, prevent flooding and encourage residents to take responsibility for keeping the city clean.

It called on all residents and business operators to participate actively by cleaning their surroundings, desilting drains, clearing frontage areas and removing refuse.

The AMA warned that strict enforcement measures would be applied during the exercise.

It stated that persons who fail to participate, obstruct the exercise or engage in trading activities during the clean-up period would be arrested, fined, prosecuted before the sanitation court or sanctioned under the Assembly’s bye-laws.

The Assembly therefore urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully and support the clean-up exercise to promote a cleaner, healthier and safer Accra.

By: Jacob Aggrey