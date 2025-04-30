AMC, TICON Africa seal landmark partnership deal with Labadi Beach Hotel
The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) and the Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) have sealed a landmark partnership with Labadi Beach Hotel
Under the deal the hotel will serve as the official host and venue sponsor for the highly anticipated AMC & TICON Africa Joint Conference, scheduled to take place from August 20-22, 2025 in Accra.
This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the buildup to Africa’s most influential gathering of marketing, technology, and business professionals.
Following the signing of the venue partnership, the Managing Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, David Eduaful, emphasised the hotel’s commitment to offering an unmatched hospitality experience.
“Labadi Beach Hotel, the first 5-star hotel in Ghana, will ensure that delegates have the best of Ghanaian hospitality and a lifetime memorable experience,” he stated.
The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) and the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), as the host professional bodies for AMC and TICON Africa respectively, will spearhead this fourth edition of the conference.
Expected to welcome over 500 delegates from 35+ countries, the conference will solidify Ghana’s reputation as a hub for innovation, digital transformation, and cross-industry partnerships.
Aligned with Africa’s Agenda 2063, this event seeks to accelerate the continent’s digital economy, strengthen business ecosystems, and drive financial inclusion, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.
The Vice President of AMC West Africa and current CEO of CIMG, Kwabena Agyekum, praised Labadi Beach Hotel for coming on board as the official venue sponsor, saying, “We are grateful to the management of Labadi Beach Hotel for accepting our proposal to be the venue sponsor of this prestigious gathering of marketing, technology, and other professionals across Africa.”
The 2025 conference will focus on fostering synergy between marketing and technology, ensuring Africa remains competitive in the global digital economy.
The President of TICON Africa, David Gowu, expressed confidence in Labadi Beach Hotel’s ability to deliver a world-class event experience.
“We are confident Labadi Beach Hotel and its conferencing facilities will offer the best experience for over 500 delegates from Africa and other continents that will converge here in August,” he said.
BY TIMES REPORTER