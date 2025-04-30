 AMC, TICON Africa seal landmark partnership deal with Labadi Beach Hotel

The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) and the Technology In­formation Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) have sealed a landmark partnership with Labadi Beach Hotel

Under the deal the hotel will serve as the official host and venue sponsor for the highly anticipated AMC & TICON Afri­ca Joint Conference, scheduled to take place from August 20-22, 2025 in Accra.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the buildup to Africa’s most in­fluential gathering of marketing, technology, and business profes­sionals.

Following the signing of the venue partnership, the Managing Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, David Eduaful, emphasised the hotel’s commitment to offering an unmatched hospitality expe­rience.

“Labadi Beach Hotel, the first 5-star hotel in Ghana, will ensure that delegates have the best of Ghanaian hospitality and a lifetime memorable experience,” he stated.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) and the Institute of ICT Profession­als Ghana (IIPGH), as the host professional bodies for AMC and TICON Africa respectively, will spearhead this fourth edition of the conference.

Expected to welcome over 500 delegates from 35+ coun­tries, the conference will solidify Ghana’s reputation as a hub for innovation, digital transforma­tion, and cross-industry partner­ships.

Aligned with Africa’s Agenda 2063, this event seeks to ac­celerate the continent’s digital economy, strengthen business ecosystems, and drive financial inclusion, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Vice President of AMC West Africa and current CEO of CIMG, Kwabena Agyekum, praised Labadi Beach Hotel for coming on board as the official venue sponsor, saying, “We are grateful to the management of Labadi Beach Hotel for ac­cepting our proposal to be the venue sponsor of this presti­gious gathering of marketing, technology, and other profes­sionals across Africa.”

The 2025 conference will focus on fostering synergy between marketing and tech­nology, ensuring Africa remains competitive in the global digital economy.

The President of TICON Africa, David Gowu, expressed confidence in Labadi Beach Ho­tel’s ability to deliver a world-class event experience.

“We are confident Labadi Beach Hotel and its confer­encing facilities will offer the best experience for over 500 delegates from Africa and other continents that will converge here in August,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER