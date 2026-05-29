We are working to pay customers- Paa kwesi Nduom

Businessman and President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, has assured customers of GN Savings that efforts are ongoing to recover locked up funds and settle outstanding payments.

According to him at a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 29, he said, the company is committed to ensuring that customers whose monies remained unpaid after the revocation of the bank’s licence would eventually receive what was due them.

Dr Nduom explained that many people were made to believe that all customers had already been paid after a receiver was appointed to handle claims following the collapse of GN Savings.

He recalled that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, had repeatedly encouraged customers to file their claims with the receiver for payment.

However, he noted that companies under Groupe Nduom had still not received funds deposited with the bank.

“Our businesses saved and deposited their monies with our bank. When the licence was taken, they decided not to pay back the funds that were there. Those monies have remained locked up,” he stated.

Dr Nduom indicated that the company was engaging the Bank of Ghana and the receiver to reconcile accounts and determine how much money remained unpaid.

He added that he was not aware of who had been paid by the receiver or the amount involved, stressing that a proper accounting process was needed.

According to him, if the reconciliation process confirmed that some legitimate customers were still owed, steps would be taken to ensure they were paid.

He maintained that discussions with the Bank of Ghana are ongoing and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved.

By: Jacob Aggrey