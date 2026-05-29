Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s funeral and burial dates announced

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has announced the burial and funeral arrangements for her father, the late Apostle Professor Emeritus Engineer Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

According to her, during a press conference today, the burial service for the late Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission will take place on July 30, 2026, at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

She invited church members, family members and sympathisers to join the family in paying their final respects to the late religious leader.

“The venue for the burial service of our late father is Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region,” she stated.

Mrs. Adwoa Safo announced that the funeral service will be held on July 31, 2026, at the Independence Square in Accra.

She called on members of the Kristo Asafo Church, friends, loved ones and all individuals who benefited from the late Apostle Safo’s support and charity works to attend the funeral service.

According to her, the late Apostle Safo had a special love and concern for persons living with disabilities, and many of them would want to honour his memory.

“My father was a great fan of the disabled in our society and they would all want to identify with him on that day,” she said.

Mrs. Adwoa Safo further disclosed that a thanksgiving service would be held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on August 8, because the late Apostle Safo was a proud son of the Region.

She, however, noted that the funeral committee is still finalising the venue for the thanksgiving service and that details would be communicated later.

Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was widely known for his contributions to engineering, technology and religious leadership in Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey