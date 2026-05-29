You’re a symbol of unity for NPP – Savannah NPP Executives tell Afoko

The atmosphere at the New Patriotic Party’s regional secretariat in Damongo shifted from formalities to conviction when NPP national chairman hopeful Awentami Paul Afoko walked into a meeting with regional executives, the Council of Elders, and party patrons.

For those gathered in the Savannah Regional capital, the engagement felt less like a routine consultation and more like a moment of closure and reset for the party.

Afoko’s interaction quickly moved beyond standard political rhetoric. It became a session of reconciliation and recommitment, with a sharp focus on returning the NPP to power in 2028.

Regional executives were blunt about why his return mattered. “You have become a symbol of unity for the NPP considering what you have gone through,” Raphael Mahama Akati, Savannah Regional Youth Organiser

told him.

Many in the room referenced Afoko’s path: serving as National Chairman from 2014 to 2015, stepping back from frontline politics, and now re-emerging with a structured plan. To them, that journey proves the party can weather internal storms and emerge stronger.

That message ran through the meeting as some indicated that they have been inspired to put certain things behind them.

Members described him as a yardstick for patience and resilience, pointing to his decision to stay connected to the party’s base even while out of the spotlight.

Afoko anchored his remarks on his “3R” agenda – Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture. He told the gathering that unity without a plan for power is empty.

He urged the region to strengthen polling station structures, improve voter data, and begin mobilization now instead of waiting for election year.

“The NPP’s strength is that we absorb setbacks and return to fight smarter,” Afoko said, adding “That’s how we can take back government in 2028, and it starts with discipline in regions like Savannah.”

He described the 2028 mission as non-negotiable: reclaim power from the NDC, restore confidence in party structures, and ensure no region feels sidelined.

The Damongo stop adds to Afoko’s ongoing tour of regional engagements as he consolidates support for the Mational Chairmanship race.

By: Jacob Aggrey