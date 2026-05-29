Jeffrey Nortey meets Sam George, announces “3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey” live Storytelling show at National Theatre

Storyteller and content creator, Jeffrey Nortey has met with Sam George to share the journey behind his upcoming production, ‘3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey.’

The meeting centered on Nortey’s evolution from digital conversations to live storytelling.

According to Nortey, the goal remains consistent across both platforms: connecting people through powerful stories.

3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey is billed as a live storytelling experience that will explore different dimensions of Nortey’s personal and creative journey.

The show is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM prompt at the National Theatre.

The event is being positioned as an opportunity for audiences to engage directly with the stories that have built Nortey’s digital following, now brought to the stage in a live format.

“Let’s connect at the National Theatre on June 12, 2026 at 7 PM prompt,” Nortey said, inviting fans and first-time attendees to experience the show.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme