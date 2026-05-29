Parliament passes Human Sexual Right and Family Values Bill, 2025

Parliament of Ghana has passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, widely known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The bill was passed after it was read for the third time on the floor of Parliament.

The legislation seeks to criminalise activities related to LGBTQ practices in Ghana.

However, lawmakers introduced amendments to exempt some professionals from punishment under the law.

The exemptions cover legal practitioners, media professionals and health workers who provide services to persons identified as LGBTQ.

During proceedings in Parliament, the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Bernard Ahiafor who was in the chair

announced that the bill had been duly read for the third time and passed.

Supporters of the bill say it is intended to promote what they describe as Ghanaian family values and cultural norms.

The proposed law has generated public debate both within Ghana and internationally, with some groups supporting it while others have raised concerns about human rights and freedoms.

The bill is expected to go through the necessary constitutional processes before it can take effect as law after the President’s assent.

By: Jacob Aggrey