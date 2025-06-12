Ancelotti earns first win as Brazil book World Cup spot

Brazil qualified for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win against Paraguay in South American qualifying to give Carlo Ancelotti his first win as manager.

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr, scored from close range in the second half, finishing after fine work from Manchester United-bound playmaker Matheus Cunha.

The victory, Ancelotti’s first after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador on his debut last week, means Brazil have now qualified for every edition of the World Cup.

Elsewhere, World Cup holders, Argentina, played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Colombia in Buenos Aires.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a fine individual goal, dancing through three defenders before finishing past Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a high-boot challenge on Colombia’s Kevin Castano.

But Lionel Messi’s side found an equaliser nine minutes from the end through Lyon’s Thiago Almada, leaving Colombia four points clear of seventh-placed Venezuela.

Ecuador, Argentina’s nearest challengers, booked their spot at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States after a 0-0 draw away at Peru.-BBC