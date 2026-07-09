Andre Ayew fires Black Maidens up ahead of Senegal decider

Former Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew made a surprise appearance at the Black Maidens’ camp on Friday, delivering a powerful pep talk ahead of their make-or-break FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Andre Ayew spent time with both players and technical staff at the team’s base as final preparations ramp up for Saturday’s decisive return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With a World Cup ticket on the line, Ayew urged the young girls to rise to the occasion.

“Opportunities like these do not come around often and I encourage you to play with courage, discipline and belief in your abilities,” he told the team.

The 2010 World Cup quarter-finalist also called for pride, unity and full commitment.

“You need to stay united, enjoy the moment and leave everything on the pitch. The entire country is behind you and believe you can qualify,” he added.

Ayew reminded the Maidens to trust the work they’ve put in throughout the campaign and to represent Ghana with honor.

Black Maidens Management Committee Chairman, Nana Sarfo Oduro, said the visit came at the perfect time.

“Having someone of Andre Ayew’s stature come to support the girls means a lot. His words have lifted the team’s spirits and given the players extra motivation as we prepare for this important game,” he stated.

Ghana hosts Senegal on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium. A win will book the Black Maidens’ place at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in front of home fans.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme