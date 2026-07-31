DOL Super Cup LOC releases fixtures …Debibi United face Attram De Visser in opener

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2026 X1 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup has unveiled the fixtures for the tournament, with Debibi United FC set to face Attram deVisser SC in the opening match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The highly anticipated competition will feature eight clubs competing in two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The opening day will see Debibi United FC lock horns with Attram De Visser SC in the tournament’s curtain-raiser. The second match of the day will pit Real Tamale United against Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs FC.

On Matchday Two, Debibi United will return to action against Real Tamale United, while Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs face Attram De Visser in another crucial encounter.

The group stage will conclude on Matchday three, with Attram De Visser taking on Real Tamale United, while Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs battle Debibi United in what could prove to be a decisive fixture in the race for the semi-final places.

Group B will get underway with FC AshantiGold 04 taking on Nsuopon Fidelity FC, before Tamale City FC face Semper Fi FC in the second match of the opening day.

On Matchday two, Nsuopon Fidelity will meet Tamale City in the day’s first fixture, while Semper Fi take on FC AshantiGold 04 in what promises to be an exciting contest.

The final round of Group B matches will see FC AshantiGold 04 face Tamale City FC, while Nsuopon Fidelity FC take on Semper Fi FC as the teams battle for the remaining semi-final spots.

The 2026 X1 DOL Super Cup will be staged at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium and brings together the top-performing clubs from the 2025/26 Division One League season.

The tournament provides clubs with an opportunity to fine-tune their squads ahead of the new campaign while offering a platform for emerging talents to showcase their abilities.

This year’s competition is the first to be played under the headline sponsorship of X1 Energy Drink, following the company’s landmark partnership with the Ghana Football Association to support the growth and development of domestic football.

With several former Premier League clubs, emerging sides, and exciting young talents set to feature, the 2026 X1 DOL Super Cup promises three days of entertaining and competitive football in Obuasi.

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