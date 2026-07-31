Black Queens humble Cape Verde in WAFCON 2026 opener

The Black Queens kicked off their 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign in style with a convincing 2-0 victory over Cape Verde in their Group C opener at the Moulay Rachid Stadium on Wednesday.

The Queens dominated proceedings from the first whistle; controlled possession and created several chances as they looked to make an early statement in the tournament.

The breakthrough came in the first half when Doris Boaduwaa showcased her predatory instincts, finishing calmly after a well-worked team move to give the Black Queens a deserved lead.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren’s side continued to press after the restart, displaying composure in possession and solidity at the back while limiting Cape Verde to very few opportunities.

Doris Boaduwaa joined by team mates to celebrate Ghana’s opener

The pressure eventually paid off again as Cape Verde inadvertently turned the ball into their own net while attempting to clear a dangerous delivery into the penalty area, to double Ghana’s advantage.

The Black Queens comfortably managed the remainder of the contest, with goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan and the defence producing a disciplined performance to secure a clean sheet and all three points.

The victory gives Ghana the perfect start to the WAFCON 2026 campaign and provides a significant confidence boost ahead of their remaining Group C fixtures.

Black Queens defender, Josephine Bonsu, was named the Player of the Match following her outstanding performance in the win.

Bonsu delivered a commanding display at the heart of Ghana’s defence, making crucial interceptions, winning key duels and helping the Black Queens keep a clean sheet in a confident opening performance.

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