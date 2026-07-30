NPP condemns acquittal of former MASLOC CEO Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly criticised the decision of the Court of Appeal to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Christine Tamakloe Attionu.

In a statement issued on July 30, 2026, the party described the ruling as a “travesty of justice” and claimed it was politically motivated.

The Court of Appeal on Thursday overturned her conviction and 10-year prison sentence, which had been imposed by the High Court in April 2024 on charges including stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering and breaches of the Public Procurement Act.

According to the NPP, the former MASLOC boss was tried for five years and convicted after the High Court examined evidence relating to alleged financial irregularities during her tenure between 2013 and 2016.

The party noted that she left Ghana while the trial was ongoing and was later extradited from the United States, arriving in Ghana on June 9, 2026.

The NPP argued that the trial court had found that her actions caused a loss of nearly GH¢90 million to the state and that the evidence against her was substantial.

It questioned why the conviction was overturned barely seven weeks after her return to Ghana.

The party further accused the Attorney-General of using state institutions to protect people connected to the governing party.

It claimed that several cases involving persons affiliated with the government had been discontinued since January 2025 and that the acquittal of Madam Tamakloe Attionu was part of that pattern.

The NPP linked the decision to the ongoing case involving its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

It called for his immediate acquittal and discharge, arguing that his conviction was also politically motivated.

The party demanded that the Attorney-General publish details of all cases involving persons linked to the governing party that have been withdrawn, discontinued or otherwise terminated since January 2025, including the reasons for those decisions.

It called on the Judicial Council and the leadership of the Judiciary to take steps to restore public confidence in the justice system.

The NPP said it would pursue all lawful avenues, including a possible review at the Supreme Court where applicable, to ensure accountability in cases involving public funds.

The party maintained that the fight against corruption must not be selective and that public resources belong to all Ghanaians.

By: Jacob Aggrey