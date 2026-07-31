CAF Champions League …Medeama get clearance to host preliminary matches at TnA Stadium in Tarkwa

Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Medeama SC, will play their 2026/27 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Preliminary Round matches at the Tarkwa and Aboso (TnA) Stadium following the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to grant the venue Category 2 Stadium Approval.

The landmark approval paves the way for the Mauve and Yellow to welcome continental football to Tarkwa for the very first time, marking a historic moment for both the club and the Western Region.

The approval follows a comprehensive CAF inspection, which confirmed that the stadium meets the required standards to host CAF youth and women’s national team qualifying matches, as well as preliminary round fixtures of CAF Interclub competitions.

The development comes as a major boost, with the club now set to enjoy home advantage in front of their passionate fans as they embark on another CAF Champions League campaign.

It also represents a significant milestone in the club’s remarkable rise, bringing elite African club football to the mining town for the first time in history.

While each fixture remains subject to CAF’s final confirmation in accordance with its competition regulations, the Category 2 certification gives Medeama the opportunity to host their opening continental ties at their home venue instead of playing away from Tarkwa.

The achievement is the result of the collaborative efforts of the Ghana Football Association, Medeama SC, the stadium management and other stakeholders, who worked diligently to upgrade the facility to meet CAF’s latest stadium requirements, a statement from the Ghana Football Association indicated.

The historic approval not only strengthens Medeama’s preparations for the new season but also represents another significant step forward in Ghana’s ongoing efforts to improve football infrastructure and expand the country’s capacity to host continental competitions.

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