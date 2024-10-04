Anti-galamsey demo hits Accra …as protestors begin 3-day march in city

Hundred of protesters yesterday start­ed a three-day demonstration in Accra to demand an end to illegal mining ( galamsey) and the release of 53 Democracy Hub members, arrest­ed during a similar protest about two weeks ago.

Led by the National Coalition against Galamsey, they walked from the Okponglo bus stop, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium through Shiashie, the Airport Junction, Kawukudi Junction, Kanda, Ministries and ended at the frontage of the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Ministries, the protes­tors who started the eight-hour demonstration at that covered about 15kilometres, made a stopover at the office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to present a petition.

One of the protest conveners, Brownson Adatsi, who co-signed the petition signed with other conveners including Camry Tagoe and Effah Ampem presented the document.

The spokesperson of the At­torney General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Isaac Wilberforce received the petition on behalf of the sector minister, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Clad in red and black, the protesters carried placards with inscriptions “when rivers die com­munities die”, “corruption fuels galamsey”, “clean water or quick gold”, “free the demonstrators and jail the galamseyers”, “greed is killing the nation”, “President, your silence means you are sup­porting them”, “no to infringe­ments- end galamsey now.”

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service were at hand to provide security for the demonstration which was peaceful and inter­spersed by the singing of patriotic and national songs.

Sighted by The Ghanaian Times, the petition accused the police of continued refusal to provide a list of the police stations where the arrested persons were being held, in spite of repeated requests by their lawyers, family members, non-governmental organisations and sections of the general public.

It alleged that actions of the police as it continued to detain the arrested persons violate their fundamental rights and freedoms as guaranteed by the 1992 Consti­tution of Ghana.

It made a number of demands, including the call on the Office of the Attorney-General and Min­istry of Justice to enter a nolle­prosequi, bringing the trial of the arrested protestors to an end.

It also asked the AG to order the immediate release of the arrested protestors currently in police custody and take admin­istrative steps to investigate the abuse of arrest and prosecutorial powers by the police and the Office of the AG.

The protestors want the Office of the AG to enact and imple­ment an internal policy for the purpose of training officers of the Ghana Police Service on the rights and freedoms of persons during and after protests, as well as the proper handling of arrested persons.

“We urge you to treat this peti­tion with the urgency it deserves, and correct without delay the injustice being suffered by citizens of our great nation.”

Receiving the petition, Mr Wilberforce promised to submit the petition on their behalf, but denied that the AG has a hand in the arrest and incarceration of the demonstrators.

According to Mr Wilberforce the office of the AG respects the law therefore cannot enter into any court and cause the release of the demonstrators, it is the duty of their lawyers.

The series of demonstrations come amidst spirited advocacy for the government to find a lasting solution to the galamsey menace which is causing destruction to rivers, forest and public health.

Between September 21 and 23, a protest escalated into violence as demonstrators clashed with police leading to the arrest and prosecution of 53 protestors who have since been remanded.

The Ghana Police Service accused the protestors of block­ing roads, dismantling barriers, obstructing traffic, and setting fire to some property at the 37 Roundabout section in Accra.

