approves over GHC68.1bn 2025 Mini-Budget

Parliament has approved the 2025 Mini-Budget, totalling GHC68.13 billion, after thorough deliberation at the Finance Committee level with the Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

The budget will fund government operations for the first quarter of the year, pending the substantive budget presentation by the incoming Mahama administration.

The approval follows the Finance Minister’s presentation of the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation for January to March 2025 on January 2, 2025.

The proposal was subsequently referred to the Joint Committee on Budget and Finance for review and recommendation, in line with Article 180 of the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Budget Highlights:

Total Revenue and Grants: Projected at GHC42.54 billion (3.5% of GDP), including:

GHC40.67 billion in Domestic Revenue.

GHC1.87 billion in Tax Revenue.

GHC68.65 million in Grants.

GHC1.04 billion from Social Security Contributions and other revenue sources.

Expenditure Provisions: Allocations focus on critical government functions, including tax refunds (GHC2.37 billion), healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

The approval process, marked by intense debate, underscores the contrasting views of the majority and minority parties.

Key points of contention included spending priorities in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, as well as revenue mobilisation strategies.

The Mini-Budget aims to address Ghana’s pressing fiscal needs while promoting economic stability. It also reflects Parliament’s commitment to averting a government shutdown amid concerns over delays in its presentation.

Despite earlier accusations by the minority that the Finance Minister deliberately postponed the presentation, the majority dismissed these claims, emphasing the budget’s critical role in maintaining government operations.

