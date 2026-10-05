Argentina puts seven past Burkina Faso

Argentina produced a devastating display to thrash Burkina Faso 7-0 in a friendly overshadowed by problems surrounding the visitors’ trip to Buenos Aires.

The African team arrived in Argentina just five hours before kick-off after a private flight from Morocco was cancelled because of a “technical failure”.

Match organisers said several of Burkina Faso’s senior players then refused to travel, citing fatigue, which meant they fielded a young, inexperienced team at Estadio Monumental shortly after an 11-hour flight.

Lautaro Martinez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Franco Mastantuono, Giuliano Simeone were all on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Moumoune Diallo netted an own goal.

In a press release by match organisers, FIFA match agent Jairo Pachon said: “We would like to emphasise the commitment and dedication of the Burkina Faso federation and government.

“Faced with an extraordinary situation, they worked to provide a solution that would allow their country’s representation to be maintained and give the footballers an important sporting opportunity.”

Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi did not feature against Burkina Faso, as he prepares for tomorrow’s friendly against Benin, which will mark the end of his 21-year international career.

Messi announced his retirement from Argentina duty in August in the wake of his country’s defeat by Spain in the 2026 World Cup final and after saying he was considering his future in football following the death of his father, Jorge.

The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances, making him the country’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. –BBC

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