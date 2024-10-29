Arteta very disappointed to draw with Liverpool

Arsenal’s match with Liver­pool ended in a draw and it is probably a result that both clubs would accept was a fair result.

The Gunners were dominant in the first-half and took a deserved lead into the break. However, Liverpool came back into the game in the second-half, as Arsenal dropped deep as they looked to protect their lead.

Manager Mikel Arteta said he was “very disappointed” that his side did not win the game and that his team “gave away” the two goals that Liverpool scored.

Arsenal do have injury issues at the moment and they could have gotten worse during this match.

Centre-back, Gabriel, came off with a knee injury and Arteta said he “could not run” and was still being assessed, which is far from ideal considering the problems they have already had in their backline.

Jurrien Timber, who was brought back into the fold after injury, had to come off with tiredness and captain, Martin Odegaard, is still out, although Arteta says he is “close” to a return.

Arsenal are five points off the top of the table and, although it is still early in the season that seems a big distance when the team on top is Manches­ter City.— BBC