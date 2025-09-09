Asamankese Chieftaincy dispute: Royal Akua Korang Family appeals for govt’s intervention

The Royal Akua Korang Akwamu Abrade Family of Asamankese, Eastern Region, has appealed to the government to help bring finality to ongoing chieftaincy disputes over the Asamankese stool.

According to the family, it was concerned about the conduct of some persons who were not from the Akwamu Abrade lineage, yet parading and purporting to be chiefs.

Such misrepresentation, they argued, if not addressed, could breach the peace in the traditional area.

• Osaberima Ateabisa Kantinka Pobi Asumaning I (middle) speaking at the programme

Addressing a press conference at the Akwamu Fie of Asamank­ese, Beposo, on Monday, the Chief of Akwamu Abrade, Osaberima Ateabisa Kantinka Pobi Asuman­ing I, asked the government not to entertain individuals and groups of persons seeking to foment trouble in Asamankese under the guise of seeking legitimacy to a stool they had no lineage.

He said the Royal Akua were the rightful owners of the Ak­wamu Abrade, as they had already obtained favourable judicial deci­sions and judgements in matters concerning the stool.

However, the chief emphasised that those decisions were still not implemented because institutions mandated to enforce court judge­ments in the matter reneged their constitutional responsibility.

Asumaning I noted that no one outside Akwamu Abrade family could be installed as a chief of Asamankese Division of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

According to him, recent engagements with the government concerning the age-long chieftain­cy dispute had not been fruitful.

“In the midst of our numer­ous petitions and engagements, the past government through the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs responded to our calls and initiated a meeting to find a lasting solution to this endan­gered chieftaincy situation which has bedeviled the Asamankese Division within the Akyem-Abuak­wa Traditional Area,” Asumaning I explained.

“In the course of our en­gagement with government and government institutions, we have realised that government and government institutions are not paying due attention to our plight,” he added.

The Asamankese Division of the Akyem-Abuakwa state was cre­ated through a colonial Executive Instrument in the 1930s and 1940s for the Royal Akua Korang Abrade Family.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

