Sammy Rasta blasts misrepresentation of Kumawood at Ashantifest

Ghanaian film Director and Entertainment analyst Samuel Owusu known as Sammy Rasta has strongly criticized the Ashanti Regional Minister and executives of the Kumawood Ashanti Film Association (KAFA) over what he describes as a persistent misunderstanding of the film industry, particularly the use of Kumawood actors in stage productions.

Speaking with Agyeman Prempeh on Power Entertainment on Power fm/Radio XYZ and TV XYZ, Sammy Rasta expressed disappointment in what he sees as a repeated misrepresentation of Kumawood within the region’s creative arts agenda.

Although, he initially applauded the introduction of Ashantifest in 2025 as a strategic move to promote Kumawood and the broader film industry, he had reservations about attempts to equate Kumawood productions with stage plays.

He explained that while he chose to withhold criticism at the time, believing the initiative needed room to evolve, recent developments have reinforced his concerns.

Reviewing this year’s activity calendar, he noted with “utmost disbelief” that the same approach is being repeated, with Kumawood actors once again featured prominently in stage performances.

He questioned the tangible impact of the initiative, asking what specific film projects the Minister and KAFA have supported or financed since the launch of the festival.

Sammy Rasta emphasized that film and stage play are distinct creative disciplines, each requiring dedicated structures, investment, and strategic direction. He cautioned that the continued conflation of the two undermines the growth and identity of the Kumawood film industry.

He concluded by urging stakeholders to demonstrate a clearer understanding of the sector, stressing that the persistent misrepresentation of Kumawood will no longer be overlooked.