Parliament Committee on Energy visits NPA

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy continued its oversight responsibilities with a working visit to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) yesterday.

Chairman of the Committee, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, said the visit formed part of efforts to familiarize members with the Authority’s operations and to explore ways Parliament could provide the necessary support.

He explained that the NPA’s work is focused on regulating Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, a critical area for national energy security.

Mr. Bedzrah noted that the Committee is particularly interested in assessing whether the country has adequate petroleum stock to meet demand.

He noted that rising geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing US–Iran conflict, could have adverse effect on Ghana’s energy supply and pricing.

He further disclosed that the Committee intends to engage closely with the Authority on a proposed new petroleum bill.

According to him, a draft of the legislation will be reviewed and possibly presented to Parliament under a certificate of urgency.