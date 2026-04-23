President Mahama to inspect Kasoa- Winneba road project todayQ

President Mahama will be inspecting progress of work on the Kasoa- Winneba road later today.

Update on the

Dualization of the Winneba Cape- Coast Road Project (km30-km 54) as provided by the Ministry of Roads and Highways last week.

The consteuction is dubbed, Project- Lot 2: Dualization Winneba- Mankessim (24km).

According to the ministry, work on the Dualization of the Winneba- Mankessim Road Project is progressing steadily, adding that works started in December 2025 and is expected to be completed in November 2027.

They indicated that, the physical progress of work is currently at 25%. So far, the contactor has completed site clearing and the construction of major culverts and drainage systems.

Works on subbase, base formation and the construction of two (2) interchanges at Apam Junction and Otaw are also progressing steadily.

The project scope includes: Clearing of vegetation Road formation, Subbase formation, Base formation, Construction of two (2) interchanges (Apam Junction and Otaw), Asphaltic concrete finishing, Construction of drainage systems and culverts, Provision of pedestrian underground crossings, Road furniture, Provision of streetlights and Provision of bus stops

When completed, the project will bring relief to motorist and shorten travel time to facilitate socio-economic development in the country.

It will also enhance the smooth flow of traffic to and fro Cape Coast and Takoradi to the national capital, Accra.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme