Ashanti Regional Minister urges public to report illegal activities along Offin river

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has called on residents to support efforts to protect the environment by reporting any illegal activities that threaten forests and water bodies.

He made the call after a joint task force acted swiftly on a midnight whistle-blower report about suspected illegal mining activities along the Offin river.

According to Dr. Amoakohene, the team responded despite limited information from the informant and handled the situation with professionalism and care.

He said the regional security and environmental task forces remain committed to protecting the region’s natural resources and would continue to act quickly against any form of environmental destruction.

“Protecting our environment is not a choice but a responsibility we owe to future generations,” he emphasized.

Dr. Amoakohene urged the public to report any suspicious activity that could harm the env

ironment to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) by calling 0240700487.

He explained that timely information from citizens could help save rivers, forests, and communities from further damage.

The Minister also encouraged residents to unite in the fight against illegal mining, saying collective effort was the only way to preserve the land, rivers, and heritage for future generations.

By: Jacob Aggrey