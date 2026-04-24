Experts urge strong institutions, mindset shift for economic growth

A renewed national mindset and stronger public institutions have been identified as critical to Ghana’s economic recovery and sustainable development at the 15th edition of the Heroes of Distinction Conference 2025 held in Accra.

The event, organised on Wednesday by the West Africa International Magazine, brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and development practitioners to deliberate on the theme: “Resetting Public Institutions: Panacea for Rapid Economic Recovery.”

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson to John Dramani Mahama, underscored the importance of strong institutions in driving sustainable development.

She said that while political leadership was important, the effectiveness of institutions depended on both public servants and citizens.

Ms Muslim outlined five key principles for institutional excellence: democratic accountability, prudent use of limited resources, strict adherence to administrative and financial regulations, innovation through digital transformation, and collaboration across sectors.

“Institutions derive legitimacy from public trust, which must be earned through transparency, honesty, and tangible improvements in citizens’ lives,” she stated.

She stressed that a shift in mindset was essential to resetting Ghana’s development path, adding that a true reset begins with how people think, act, and prioritise national development.

She further noted that society cannot expect different results while maintaining the same attitudes, urging especially the youth to embrace responsibility, innovation, and active citizenship.

Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, Chief Executive Officer of the magazine, called for a fundamental overhaul of public institutions, describing it as key to achieving rapid economic recovery.

He noted that inefficiencies, weak accountability systems, and bureaucratic inertia continue to slow national development, adding that reforms must prioritise transparency, meritocracy, and improved service delivery.

Dr Otibu-Asare further emphasised that resetting institutions must go beyond policy rhetoric and require bold leadership, discipline, and a change in mindset among public servants.

He highlighted the need for digital transformation, stronger oversight, and active citizen engagement to restore public trust and boost productivity.

Chairman of the event and President of Regent University College of Science and Technology, Nana Yaw Boadi-Appiah, urged stakeholders to take deliberate steps towards shaping the country’s future.

About 15 individuals and institutions were honoured at the conference for their contributions to national development in business, health, and social impact, with Mr Ofosu Kwakye among those recognised for his leadership.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY & NELLY QUACOOPOME

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