As the month of August unfolds, a lot of buzz is currently being created across Africa and the Middle East as regards the prospects of the incoming season. The first week is always of utmost importance to football lovers, players and aficionados interested in betting on the matches. It is in this week that legendary creative players like Mohamed Salah, Hakim Ziyech, and Riyad Mahrez are expected to gain significant momentum as a pointer to the excitement the season is about to birth.

Why Opening-Day Assists Matter (and What We Count)

There are a thousand and one reasons why the opening day assist is vital in the trajectory and eventual outcome of an entire season. It has been proven over time that beginning on a high note gives players the requisite confidence and helps them begin with high spirits. This intensified tempo can sometimes be sustained all through the season significantly impacting the outcome. Studies by analytics platforms show that players who deliver early set-piece quality or key passes often maintain creative momentum throughout the campaign.

Here’s what we’re tracking:

The Event : We have our eyes on the first match that features two or more key passes and the first assist of the season.



: We have our eyes on the first match that features two or more key passes and the first assist of the season. Mahrez brings left-foot precision and clever cutbacks.



brings left-foot precision and clever cutbacks. Ziyech delivers with switching passes and dangerous dead balls.



delivers with switching passes and dangerous dead balls. Salah distributes sharp, timely slip passes.

Key metrics for context:

Key Pass : is a term used to describe a shot targeted at the goal and made immediately after a pass.



: is a term used to describe a shot targeted at the goal and made immediately after a pass. xA (Expected Assists) : is a football index that measures the probability of a successful pass leading to a goal as a result of the quality of the accuracy and completeness of the chance created.



: is a football index that measures the probability of a successful pass leading to a goal as a result of the quality of the accuracy and completeness of the chance created. SCA (Shot-Creating Actions): refers to all forward offensive movements that directly contributes to the number of shots on goal.

These metrics help fans grasp not just who scores, but how these chances are weaved in careful details.

How Ready are the Assist Kings for August — Form, Minutes, Roles

Here’s how each player shapes up going into the season’s first fixtures:

Riyad Mahrez has tallied 10 assists across 31 appearances in the 2024–25 SPL Saudi and is still his team’s primary set-piece taker and creator, averaging 80–90 minutes per match and helping to improve Saudi Pro League rankings. His performance as one of the top Saudi Pro League players showed great prospects in the previous season and as such, fans and bettors are on the lookout for his grand return to the football scene this season.



Hakim Ziyech introduces a total of 3.08 key passes in every game and 0.54 xA within the 90 minutes of an average game in the Süper Lig. This signals a strong output despite occasional but compulsory rotation. The overall expectation of aficionados about his performance in the incoming season is positive.



Mohamed Salah made a unique delivery of another campaign that stands out: He scored 29 goals and gave 18 assists over the course of 38 Premier League matches. This led to a total of 47 goal involvements, a stat that bests the achievement of any other player in the league. This assures fans that his performance will be superb as he is still very much in form.

Mini Career-Ready Blurbs:

Mahrez : Last five games show consistent key-pass rate. Set-piece duty intact. Expected season opener as a starter, mostly cutting in from the right. Projections might come with slight variations but the overview is likely to play out based on the collation of data from these games. He is one of the Saudi Pro League top scorers.



: Last five games show consistent key-pass rate. Set-piece duty intact. Expected season opener as a starter, mostly cutting in from the right. Projections might come with slight variations but the overview is likely to play out based on the collation of data from these games. He is one of the Saudi Pro League top scorers. Ziyech : High involvement in creative phases. Vulnerable to rotation. Especially effective from wing half-spaces. His current form gives high hopes about his ability to deliver massively this new season.



: High involvement in creative phases. Vulnerable to rotation. Especially effective from wing half-spaces. His current form gives high hopes about his ability to deliver massively this new season. Salah: Near-certain starter for full 90. Thrives in open-play setups on the right. Watch full backs overlapping as his passes cut in behind. We are hopeful to see the strength of his passes and the impact of his coverage on the right.

Who Gets Better Service?

Individual vision remains potent and it eventually forms a major part of the overall success of the game but supply is equally important. Not everyone will be positioned to finish especially if they are marked vigorously due to the perception of the opposition team about their form.

Skill and finesse in releasing the ball swiftly to create super chances for other team members is a requirement for an increase in the team’s overall performance.

Mahrez takes advantage of full-backs who lure defenders out and give him the freedom to curl passes.



Ziyech creates deliveries that pull attention only when teammates run swiftly in pursuit of them.



Salah leaks danger in transition through Liverpool’s high press and vertical off-loading.

Opening Fixtures & Defensive Matchups (MW1–2)

Mahrez faces opponents fielding narrow full-backs, ideal for his cutting patterns.

Ziyech goes against high lines as this move is ripe for diagonals or switches.

Salah squares off with seasoned wide defenders. Cairo’s evening heat may sap their legs late, offering him space.

Evening kickoffs aid spread of chances as defenses tire and this creates a promising shift for creative players. Mahrez, Ziyech and Salah are three big names to watch out for this incoming season as their forms and game stats in recent times have been promising.

Three Fan Signals That Predict the First Big Chance

Early Set-Pieces (by 30’)

Producers like Mahrez and Ziyech thrive here.



TV Tip: Watch how often the corner flag zones come alive.

Touches in Half-Spaces

Triggers imminent cutbacks or throughs.



TV Tip: Zoom in as the ball lands between the wing and center.

First Shot on Target

Often comes after a brief surge in key passes.



TV Tip: Listen for growing intensity in commentary or crowd reaction.

Creator Tracker (Fun Simulation — Educational Only)

Using a fictional 150 EGP betting bank across MW1–2:

Mahrez : “player to record an assist” (~2.8 odds)



: “player to record an assist” (~2.8 odds) Ziyech : “2+ key passes” (~2.8 odds)



: “2+ key passes” (~2.8 odds) Salah: “team to score in the first half” (~1.9 odds)



Simulated Runs:

Hot Start : Mahrez comes through → 50 EGP bet nets +90 EGP. Balance: +90 EGP .



: Mahrez comes through → 50 EGP bet nets +90 EGP. Balance: . Near Miss : Ziyech lands just 1 key pass → −50 EGP. Balance: +40 EGP .



: Ziyech lands just 1 key pass → −50 EGP. Balance: . Late Push: Salah scores post-70’ → +45 EGP. Final: +85 EGP.

Each market matches their strengths—set-pieces, creativity, late impact.

Analytics Sidebar

Enhance your understanding of xA, SCAs, and key passes with this helpful football analytics guide for fans and analysts alike.

Fan Checklist

When to Watch What to Look for 60 min pre-Kickoff Confirm set-piece takers First 15 mins Discern attack width vs narrow patterns By 30 mins ≥4 corners/FKs = higher assist potential Track minutes Longer playtimes increase creative probability After 70 mins Tired defenses = more space and assist risk

Historical Turnaround: Early Assist Impact

Opening-day creative sparks can affect championships. In the first division of the 1988–89 season, Arsenal’s Michael Thomas scored a title that eventually became the winning goal via an assist in stoppage time. This secured the win over Liverpool. Such moments underscore how one assist can define a season’s narrative.

2025: Salah’s Preseason & Fitness Edge

Salah’s preseason form stands out significantly as he topped fitness testing charts, completing the six-minute test with the highest output. Club staff repeatedly applauded his outstanding performance and this has made him a spectacle for all eyes. Fans are confident in his abilities, Bettors would confidently stake money on him and the overall outcome of the team, and fellow players have come to realise and align to his unique football style.

Given the sweeping squad changes, updated partnerships with Adidas and new coach Arne Slot’s attacking tactics, Salah remains a stabilizing creative force, especially as Liverpool aim to defend their title. The new system might stretch him especially as the expectation of the coach, fans and other players have skyrocketed significantly, but his fitness and form will ease that transition.

You can be rest assured that this season will be filled with suspense, intense anticipation, delivery or disappointment, but in the overall narrative, we expect a result close to our set predictions. As unpredictable as football looks at times, there are very obvious patterns that tell a story and most at times, it plays out exactly as experts and aficionados have predicted.

Final Verdict: Our Opening-Day Creator Pick (and How It Flips)

After careful evaluation, detailed analysis and aligning to the overwhelming optimism by football experts, Mohamed Salah is our projected early-season assist pick. His fitness, team role, and fixture conditions align, making him the most likely to deliver the first creative coup.

Mahrez remains a close second: high-quality set-pieces and cool passing. His great form and unique football style positions him to deliver great passes, and hopefully, great assists. Ziyech is a wildcard. If he finds space and volume of delivery, he could surprise us by ranking even higher than our projections.