At Ghana Business Summit 2025:  Govt unveils plans to promote regional industrialisation

Eight per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) is to be released directly to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for their development activities, Minister of Local Govern­ment, Chieftaincy and Religious Af­fairs (MLGCRA), Ahmed Ibrahim, has announced.

This according to the minister, followed cabinet approval and would help boost economic growth and development in line with the overar­ching agenda of the President, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Ibrahim disclosed this at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Business Summit 2025 in Accra yesterday.

The summit organised by En­trepreneurs Foundation of Ghana aimed at highlighting the importance of relying less on importation of commodities that could be produced locally and strengthen Ghana’s trade and industrial sectors.

It was also to promote agribusi­ness and drive economic transfor­mation of Ghana.

Themed: “Promoting regional in­dustrialisation and business integra­tion in Ghana”, the event brought together about 400 influential public and private sector chief executives, captain of industries, business lead­ers development partners, member of the diplomatic corps, policy mak­ers and entrepreneurs from across the country.

The summit unveiled top Ghana­ian brands and entrepreneurs drawn from the local manufacturing and services sectors who have shown strong commitment to the Made-in-Ghana agenda with reputable businesses in key industries.

The Minister underscored the government’s vision to empower local governments and decentralise opportunities to ensure every Gha­naian found decent jobs and con­tribute meaningfully to the economy.

In addition to this he said the government had outlined six strong initiatives that would propel the eco­nomic growth of the country.

These initiatives he said in­cluded the “Feed Ghana” pro­gramme, which had been designed to promote food sovereignty and reduce dependence on imports, the “Nkukor Nkitinkiti Integrating Poultry Initiative,” which would in­vest in regional poultry clusters and processing plants.

“The initiatives are part of the government’s efforts to translate its 24-hour economy vision into action and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” the Minis­ter added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chambers of Telecommunications, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, underscored the need to drive agro-industrialisation through technology, describing it as key to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential.

He said agriculture remained the backbone of the nation’s economy, however, its potential was yet to be realised.

He noted that, agric-techs held the promise to transform farming through innovations such as drones, precision agriculture, and data ana­lytics and supply chain digitalisation.

“These technologies must be developed with Ghana’s context in mind. The design and innovation must be locally driven,” he said.

Mr Ashigbey also said agri-tech could revolutionise farming by increasing yields, reducing waste, and linking farmers directly to markets.

He said government efforts were already aligning technology with na­tional development goals and called for agri-tech to be made a central pillar of indusrialisation.

Mr Ashigbey stressed the impor­tance of digital transformation be­yond agriculture, noting that sectors such as health tech and education must be part of the national digital agenda.

“Our youth must be equipped for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, adding that coding, artificial intelli­gence and mathematical understand­ing are critical for the future,” he added.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL