Attack on Chief of Army Staff in Bawku false – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports circulating on social media that the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetamu, was attacked during his visit to Bawku last week.

The GAF said instead of the false reports, the Chief of the Army Staff rather had a fruitful engagement with the security and civilians in Bawku, insisting that no attack was visited on him.

A news released and signed by

the Director General in charge of Public Relations at the GAF, Brig­adier General E. Aggrey-Quarshie, copied the Ghanaian Times, said “the attention of the GAF has been drawn to two videos that have gone viral on social media al­leging the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetamu, has been attacked in Bawku.”

The statement added that, “GAF wishes to state that the con­tents of the said videos are false and should be treated with the contempt that they deserve.”

The GAF also stressed that no awful incident of that nature oc­curred during the operational visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to Bawku, and disclosed that plans were underway to track the origina­tors of the videos in question and make them face the law.

However, the statement warned bloggers, content creators, and the media in general to be circumspect and guarded in their reportage on GAF operations, particularly in Bawku, since any deliberate mis­information and disinformation of the populace had a potential to worsen the volatile security situa­tion in the area.

The GAF pleaded with all stakeholders in Ghana to step up efforts to help restore peace to Bawku and its environs

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BOLGATANGA