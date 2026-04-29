Avoid Johannesburg CBD unless travel there is necessary – Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has urged Ghanaians to take note of a significant protest currently taking place in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) today, Wednesday, 29 April 2026 by the March and March over unemployment and undocumented foreign nationals.

According to them, this has already led to major traffic disruptions and interruptions to normal business activities in the CBD

Given the nature of the protest, the High Commission noted that there is a heightened risk of tension, particularly toward foreign nationals.

“Please advise all to exercise caution throughout the day. It is advisable to avoid the Johannesburg CBD unless travel there is absolutely necessary. Those who live in Johannesburg are urged to remain indoors or in secure locations and limit unnecessary movement,” It stated.

Additionally, they added that “Members of the community should also be reminded not to engage with protesters under any circumstances, even if approached or provoked, and to prioritize their personal safety at all times. Carrying valid identification and relevant documentation is essential.”

Ghanaians in South Africa have been urged to stay in close communication “with members of our community and check in on individuals who may be particularly vulnerable. Parents and guardians should ensure that children remain in safe environments and avoid travel through affected areas.”

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme