 BA, Volta RFAs to hold Ordinary Congresses Thursday

The Brong Ahafo and Volta Regional football associations are preparing to hold their respective Ordinary Congresses on Thursday.

According to an FA statement, the Suncity Imperial Lodge would host the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) at 10am with the Volta Region Football Association (VRFA) version slated for the Ho Municipal Assembly Hall at 9am.

BARFA Chairman, Dr Charles Osei Antoh, will be the Brong Ahafo session with Daniel Agbogah also chairing the VRFA session.

The two events serve as key moments in their respective regional calendars, signaling the beginning of discussions that will shape the 2024/25 football season in their zones.

Key stakeholders, including club representatives, referees, and other affiliated football community mem­bers, will convene to discuss crucial issues affecting regional football, the FA statement disclosed.

In addition to setting the direc­tion for the upcoming season, the Congress will tackle various adminis­trative, developmental, and financial matters aimed at improving the football landscape in Brong Ahafo.

“The decisions made at the Congress will create a roadmap for effectively organisation and running competitions at all levels, including youth football initiatives, women’s football, and grassroots programmes in the region.”

In addition to launching the new season, the Congress will focus on providing a blueprint for executing

various competitions across all levels.