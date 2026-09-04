Bafana gets Egypt’s friendly

South Africa will play a friendly against Egypt on 4 October, taking advantage of the fact they will be in Cairo for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Eritrea.

The match against the Pharaohs will be at the Cairo International Stadium, with a 9pm local time kickoff.

Bafana begin their Cup of Nations qualifying campaign at home against Guinea on 26 September, with the South African Football Association still to announce the venue and then travel to Cairo to meet Eritrea in their second Group D encounter.

Eritrea do not have a facility in their country that is up to international standard, so the match is being played on neutral territory.

The friendly against Egypt cokes in a new-look elongated international window. In Europe, countries are playing four Nations League games from the window opens on 21 September until it closes on 6 October but in Africa, the Confederation of African Football have scheduled only two rounds of Cup of Nations qualifiers for the window and told countries to then organise their own friendly matches thereafter.

South Africa last met Egypt at the Cup finals in Agadir, Morocco in the second of their Group B matches and lost 1-0 to a controversial Mohamed Salah penalty.

South Africa last played in Cairo when they knocked hosts Egypt out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals but then lost in the quarterfinals to Nigeria.-SuperSport