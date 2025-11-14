Bafana, Zambia set for pre-AFCON clash

As the continent gears up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December, South Africa and Zambia will face one another in an international friendly at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha tomorrow.

In October, South Africa claimed its spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the last group games of African qualifying, finishing atop Group C.

Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe on 10 October, putting their qualifying hopes in jeopardy. However, they bounced back, beating Rwanda 3-0 on 14 October to seal their spot at the global showpiece.

In their qualifying campaign, South Africa won five games, drew three and lost two – after the nation’s win over Lesotho was overturned for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena.

Zambia’s qualifying campaign was less successful.

Chipolopolo managed three wins and five losses in eight qualifying games. They claimed a 1-0 win over Tanzania in their second last qualifier before ending their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Niger.

The team is now under the guidance of Moses Sichone following the departure of Avram Grant in late October. Grant’s tenure lasted almost three years but ended in disappointment, with Chipololo losing three straight games at home this year without managing to score a goal.

Both nations are participating in the 2025 AFCON and will be looking to enter the tournament on the back of a win.

With this fixture serving as a chance to finalise the nation’s AFCON squad, Masindi Nemtajela and Keletso Makgalwa both received their first senior international call-ups for South Africa.

Many key members of the World Cup qualifying squad, such as Relebohile Mofokeng and Siyabonga Ngezana, were left at home.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos stated that he is not treating the upcoming fixture as a friendly and wants to see his side at its best.

“For me this is not a friendly game. I want to see again the Bafana-Bafana [that] I saw in the last months and years. A team who has a good mentality, who want to win the game, who going for every ball, for every metre, and that is something that I want to see,” said Broos.

“I want to win on Saturday. And the other side, it’s also for me the last opportunity to call some players who I wanted to see a little bit more from closer.

“And now it’s up to them in the next days to prove that they are in the right place here, that they are players for the future who can help us.”

South Africa: Oswin Appolis was the standout performer for Bafana Bafana in their final qualifier against Rwanda. He was involved in all three of his side’s goals, providing two assists and netting once. He will be looking to carry on his fine for his national team.

Zambia: Patson Daka played in all of Chipololo’s last four World Cup qualifiers after returning from injury. The Leicester City centre forward will be looking to get him name back on the scoresheet for Zambia.-supersport

