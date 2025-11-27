Bagbin refers Afenyo-Markin to Privileges Committee over ECOWAS delegation dispute

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has referred minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to the Privileges and Immunities Committee over his role in Ghana’s ECOWAS Parliament delegation.

The referral follows a petition by Mahama Ayariga, the majority leader in parliament.

Mahama Ayariga argued that Afenyo-Markin acted improperly by remaining part of the delegation even after Patricia Appiagyei, deputy minority leader was selected to replace him.

The matter drew attention after Appiagyei’s nomination was announced, but Afenyo-Markin continued to participate in the ECOWAS delegation, prompting concerns about parliamentary procedure and adherence to rules.

Delivering his ruling, the Speaker noted that the issue touches on the dignity and institutional integrity of Parliament.

He stated that, under Order 34, the complaint should be examined, investigated, and reported on by the Privileges and Immunities Committee.

The Committee has been directed to establish the facts behind the complaint, including actions taken by Parliament and by the minority Leader, and report its findings to the House.

By: Jacob Aggrey