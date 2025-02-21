Banking sector requires strong leadership, discipline — Fidelity Bank MD
Ghana’s banking sector requires strong leadership and discipline to build resilience, absorb risks, and ensure long-term stability, the Managing
Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Mr Julian Kingsley Opuni, has stated.
He emphasised that a robust banking and financial sector was crucial to restoring confidence among Ghanaians and strengthening Ghana’s reputation within the global financial community.
Mr Opuni made these remarks at a press soiree organised by Fidelity Bank in Takoradi, on Friday, to enhance the bank’s relationship with the media in the Western and Central regions, on the theme “Partners for progress: Building a sustainable future together”.
“We recognise the media as a critical partner in ensuring stability in the banking and financial sector. That’s why we have initiated this engagement, which will be extended across the country,” he explained.
Mr Opuni stressed that a disciplined and stable banking sector was key to attracting more investments, particularly in Ghana’s efforts to secure offshore funds for economic growth.
He also highlighted the importance of improving domestic savings to
strengthen liquidity and stabilise the banking sector, saying “fostering a strong savings culture among Ghanaians is essential for creating wealth and alleviating poverty.”
“Any small amount is a good start. Savings give individuals optimism about the future. Having a clear goal for saving helps one stay on track despite other financial temptations,” the Fidelity MD noted.
However, Mr Opuni observed that many Ghanaians preferred keeping their money at home rather than saving with financial institutions, and that, “This practice makes it easy for individuals to spend money impulsively instead of growing their savings.”
To address this challenge, he suggested that financial institutions intensified educational efforts to shift public perceptions and promote the benefits of savings.
Fidelity Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, he said, focused on youth employment, health, education, and agriculture.
The MD emphasised that Fidelity Bank, a wholly Ghanaian-owned commercial bank, which gained universal banking status in 2006, was currently among the top 10 banks in Ghana.
“We provide investment banking advisory services, portfolio management, and a wide range of financial products. Our vision is to become a world-class financial institution that delivers superior returns to all stakeholders. In the coming years, we aim to be among the top three banks in Ghana,” Mr Opuni said.
He stressed Fidelity Bank’s deep commitment to Ghana, stating that the bank prioritised initiatives that aligned with the country’s development and prosperity, adding “What matters to Ghana matters to us. Our mission is Ghana.”
He highlighted that Fidelity Bank was the first in Ghana to introduce agency banking, a model authorised by the Bank of Ghana to ensure banking was more accessible by allowing people to open accounts within minutes.
Mr Opuni told journalists that in 2014, the bank started with just 24 agents, but today, it had expanded to over 8,000 agents across all 16 regions.
“We aspire to have the largest banking network in Ghana, and we are proud of what we have accomplished so far. However, achieving excellence requires a strong partnership with the media,” he remarked.
BY CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI