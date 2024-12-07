Bawumia best to leader Ghana now… Pres Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kuffour, has said Ghana is at cross roads and needs a leader with a “big vision” to help leapfrog the development of the country.

He said the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had demonstrated that he could lead the country to a brighter future if he was voted into power in the December 7 general election.

Speaking at the final rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday at a park opposite the University of Ghana Sports Stadium to climax the party’s campaign activities for the December 7, 2024 general election, former President Kuffour said Dr Bawumia brought a worth of vision and experience to catapult the development of the country.

Dubbed the “Possibilities Victory Rally,” it was attended by thousands of party supporters from across the country and all walks of life.

“Come Saturday, let us all registered voters move in our numbers and vote for Dr Bawumia to continue the development projects which have been initiated and started by the NPP in the last eight years,” he said.

Former President Kuffour said Dr Bawumia had demonstrated his vision to develop the country through technology and digitalisation to transform the country.

He said Dr Bawumia was one person who had the attribute to lead Ghana and help accelerate the country to the desired destiny through his digilisalisaton agenda.

Former President Kuffour said technology and digitalisation technology was driving global growth and Ghana could not be left out.

“Whether it is agriculture, social intervention and infrastructure development, you require digitalisation to implement those interventions,” he said, stressing Dr Bawumia had shown the way and was the main architect behind the country’s digital agenda.

He explained that digitalisation was the future and when voted into power, Dr Bawumia would initiate more digital initiatives to create jobs for the youth and improve the economy.

The essence of politics and governance, former President Kuffour said was

about creating equal opportunities for all and working to improve the lives of the people.

Unfortunately, he said the NPP have not had enough chance to rule the country since the country attained independence.

He, therefore, entreated the electorates to vote massively for Dr Bawumia to lead the country to implement his vision to develop the country.

President Kuffour urged the electorates not to vote on tribal, ethnic and religion lines, and vote overwhelming for Dr Bawumia to become the President of the country.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Stephen Ntim thanked the party members and their supporters for their overwhelming support to the party and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign.

He encouraged the public to move in their numbers and vote for the victory of the party and Dr Bawumia.

Mr Ntim said the victory of Dr Bawumia was already ordained and nothing could stop his victory.

“Dr Bawumia will soon be crowned as the next President of Ghana,” he stated.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah said NDC sensing defeat in the election had resorted to tribal and religious politics.

“We are winning the election and nothing can stop our victory, Dr Bawumia is our next president,” Mr Koduah stated, amidst chanting of the party slogan.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, urged members of the party to vote massively for Dr Bawumia.

He said it was only NPP which had introduced broad-based policies that catered for both the poor and the needy.

He mentioned some of the policies as the National Health Insurance, Free Maternal Care, School Feeding Programme, and Free Senior High School.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong said Ghanaians should not repeat the mistake of 2008 and should retain the NPP to continue the numerous development projects introduced by the party.

He urged the part members who had been wronged or peeved to forgive and forget.

Mr Ohene Agyapong urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP to maintain the Free Senior High School which has provided educational opportunities for about 5000 to access free Senior High School.

He said the Free Senior High (SHS) programme had provided opportunity for children of both the rich and poor to sit in the same classroom.

The Member of Parliament of Assin Central averred that Dr Bawumia was the only person who could sustain the free SHS because he was instrumental in the introduction and implementation of the policy.