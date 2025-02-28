‘Issac Adongo deserves better than BoG Board member’

A youth organi­sation in Bolga­tanga Central, pri­marily composed of supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider his decision to overlook the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Isaac Adongo, in his ministerial appointments.

The group has warned that Mr Adongo’s exclusion from a ministe­rial position could result in signif­icant backlash against the party in future elections within the constit­uency.

This declaration from the youth wing comes in response to the announcement of Mr Adongo’s ap­pointment to the Board of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Upon learning of this appoint­ment, the youth expressed their discontent, characterising it as an “insult” to the Member of Parlia­ment, asserting that the MP merited a more prestigious position.

In a press conference held in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Re­gion on Wednesday, the youth said the sacrifices demonstrated by Mr Adongo while the party was in op­position could not be rewarded with just a Board Member of the BoG.

According to the NDC Commu­nication Officer for the Bolgatanga Central, Job Aboyom, said the people of Bolgatanga were disap­pointed when they were told the Economist of enormous propor­tion was appointed a member of the Board of the BoG.

“We were promised by the Pres­ident when he visited the constitu­ency on a campaign trail on May 14, 2024, that he (the the flag bearer of the NDC) would recognise the hard work of Mr Isaac Adongo with an appointment of ministerial portfo­lio, if the NDC won power.”

“And we’re totally disgruntled the MP is not even recognised by the president even in the latter’s deputy ministerial appointment,” the Com­munication officer lamented, while describing the decision to overlook the ministerial appointment of Mr Adongo as unacceptable.

He said the people would not badge on their call to President Mahama to give Mr Adongo a befitting appointment, otherwise the rejection of the latter in the ministerial appointments would be confronted with the wrath of the voters in future elections.

The Communication Officer of the party further explained that, the Bolgatanga legislator played a significant role in the historic vic­tory of the NDC in the 2024 polls, and his economic lectures yielded positive outcome for the party in that direction.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BOLGATANGA