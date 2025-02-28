‘Issac Adongo deserves better than BoG Board member’

A youth organisation in Bolgatanga Central, primarily composed of supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider his decision to overlook the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Isaac Adongo, in his ministerial appointments.
The group has warned that Mr Adongo’s exclusion from a ministerial position could result in significant backlash against the party in future elections within the constituency.
This declaration from the youth wing comes in response to the announcement of Mr Adongo’s appointment to the Board of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Upon learning of this appointment, the youth expressed their discontent, characterising it as an “insult” to the Member of Parliament, asserting that the MP merited a more prestigious position.
In a press conference held in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Region on Wednesday, the youth said the sacrifices demonstrated by Mr Adongo while the party was in opposition could not be rewarded with just a Board Member of the BoG.
According to the NDC Communication Officer for the Bolgatanga Central, Job Aboyom, said the people of Bolgatanga were disappointed when they were told the Economist of enormous proportion was appointed a member of the Board of the BoG.
“We were promised by the President when he visited the constituency on a campaign trail on May 14, 2024, that he (the the flag bearer of the NDC) would recognise the hard work of Mr Isaac Adongo with an appointment of ministerial portfolio, if the NDC won power.”
“And we’re totally disgruntled the MP is not even recognised by the president even in the latter’s deputy ministerial appointment,” the Communication officer lamented, while describing the decision to overlook the ministerial appointment of Mr Adongo as unacceptable.
He said the people would not badge on their call to President Mahama to give Mr Adongo a befitting appointment, otherwise the rejection of the latter in the ministerial appointments would be confronted with the wrath of the voters in future elections.
The Communication Officer of the party further explained that, the Bolgatanga legislator played a significant role in the historic victory of the NDC in the 2024 polls, and his economic lectures yielded positive outcome for the party in that direction.
FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BOLGATANGA