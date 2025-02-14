OSP investigates  Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, 4 others

The former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mustapha Ab­dul-Hamid, and four others are under investi­gation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in a suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

This was announced by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday.

Mr Agyebeng said the matter was in respect of an alleged embezzlement of GH¢1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the Na­tional Petroleum Authority (NPA).

He said the investigation primarily targets the Co-ordinator of the UPPF, Jacob Amuah; NPA staff, Freda Tandoh, Wendy Ashong Newman, and Mr Abdul-Hamid.

Meanwhile, the SP stated that his office also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the operations of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) – regarding payments made in respect of Ag­yapa Royalties Limited; Small Scale Mining Incubation Programme (SSMIP); and Quarry Value Addition Programme (QVAP).

Also under investigation is the Asante Gold Corpo­ration; ElectroChem Ghana Limited; Lithium Asset (projected lithium-focused exploration and develop­ment corporation); Gold Asset 2 (Enchi gold project); all other investments by MIIF; funds expended on the Chairman of the Board of Directors; the operational funds of MIIF; purchase of parcel of land for intend­ed office building; contracts and agreements entered into by MIIF; and publications by MIIF.

The investigation targets two former officials and two serving officials of the Fund.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA