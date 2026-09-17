Hawa Koomson demands bail for nurse held over alleged link to “Ghana Jollof”

Aspiring National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hawa Koomson, has called for the immediate release on bail of Madam Salomey Baffoe, a 40-year-old nurse and mother of three, who has been remanded over alleged links to the anonymous social media account “Ghana Jollof.”

In a press statement dated September 17, 2026, Hon. Koomson said Madam Baffoe was picked from her home in Hansua, Techiman, close to midnight on Sunday, September 13, and her whereabouts were unknown to her family for two days.

According to the statement, both police and regional National Security officials initially denied knowledge of her detention, before she was later brought before the Adenta Circuit Court on Wednesday and remanded.

Hon. Koomson said the detention exceeded the 48-hour constitutional limit and that the prosecution accuses her of conspiring with “Ghana Jollof” to overthrow the government, yet her charge sheet had not been served on her defence before the hearing.

“As a woman, a mother and a sister, I write with a heavy heart… A woman who spends her days caring for the sick at Abrafi Hospital was taken from her home at night and kept away from everyone who loves her. Her three children were left behind in Techiman, waiting for a mother who did not come home,” the statement read.

The former minister said she was not placing anyone above the law, but insisted that suspicion is not evidence and that a mother’s freedom must not be gambled away in the hunt for an anonymous account.

“Earlier this month it was Efya Royal. Today it is Salomey. Ghanaian women deserve to know which of us will be next,” she said.

Hawa Koomson has therefore appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to direct the Minister for National Security, the National Security Coordinator, the Director-General of the National Investigations Bureau and the Inspector-General of Police to:

She called on Authorities to grant Madam Baffoe bail to go home to her children while investigations continue, explain why she was held beyond the 48 hours permitted by the Constitution.

Again she demanded that her family and lawyers are given full and regular access to her, and night-time arrests of women and circulation of their photographs on mere suspicion.

She thanked the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association for standing by their member and expressed solidarity with the nurse’s husband, mother and children.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme