Ayariga calls for stronger local intelligence to prevent crisis

Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has underscored the need for stronger intelligence sharing and early warning systems at the local level to de-escalate security threats before they escalate.

He made the remarks while participating in a training programme on the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2026 (Act 1168), held for members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and other key stakeholders in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Ayariga highlighted the critical role of MMDCEs in Ghana’s security architecture, noting that local

authorities are central to maintaining peace and stability in their respective jurisdictions.

“I underscored the critical role of MMDCEs in Ghana’s security architecture and encouraged stakeholders to strengthen early warning systems, intelligence sharing, and security coordination at the local level,” he said.

According to him, intelligence and proactive response are key to preventing crises.

“The role of intelligence and proactive response in de-escalating crises before they manifest cannot be overstated. This can be achieved through strong collaboration, timely information sharing, and effective coordination at the local level,” he added.

He further urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and committed to the peacebuilding agenda to ensure safer and more resilient communities across the country.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme