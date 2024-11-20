Bawumia pledges affordable housing scheme for districts

THE flagbearer of the New Patriot­ic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the next NPP government will introduce and implement affordable housing scheme for all the districts across the country.

He said the introduction of the scheme would not only help to solve the accommodation chal­lenges of Ghanaians, especially government workers, but it would also create employment opportu­nities for the people.

Dr Bawumia was addressing the chiefs and people of Drobon­so, as part of his campaign tour of the Sekyere Afram Plains, in the Ashanti region.

“Countries like Singapore have done, we are going to do social as well as affordable housing schemes across all the districts/ Municipalities and it is in our manifesto,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia said his govern­ment will implement the ‘Ghana First policy’ to prioritse the use of made in Ghana products, especially in all government proj­ects and purchases.

“I am also going to introduce buy Ghana first policy, today when government is purchasing items, we import them from out­side and that does not bring job opportunities in the country.

If you want to buy school uniforms do not go and import them from outside and so this is the policy I am introducing and I know it will bring a lot of jobs into the country,” he said.

Dr Bawumia, who is also the Vice President of Ghana, called on the people of Drobonso to vote for him to help translate his vision into reality, to provide massive development of infra­structure and to implement of social intervention programmes across the country.

BY TIME REPORTER